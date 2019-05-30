Suvidha Kendra damage case: MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains acquitted

A local court in Ludhiana Wednesday acquitted Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and his nine supporters in public property damage case of 2015.

The court of judicial magistrate class-1 Jaswinder Pal acquitted Bains in case of allegedly damaging Suvidha Kendra building and bringing down its walls in Dhandhari area of Ludhiana in 2015. The court cited lack of evidence for acquittal.

In February 2015, Bains and his supporters had protested construction of Suvidha Kendra in a park (green belt) in Dhandhari. The Suvidha Kendra was being built by the then SAD-BJP government and Bains had claimed that government cannot built concrete structures in green belts.