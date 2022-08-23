Suspicious device found on the wall of Punjab’s Ferozepur city police station

The police in Punjab’s Ferozepur said Tuesday a suspicious object, which appeared like a pocket transistor, was spotted on the wall of a station in the city.
According to officials, the anti-bomb disposal squad was immediately informed about the device, but personnel stationed at the Ferozepur city police station destroyed it using bricks.
This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mohali in the state on August 24. Officials said security has been strengthened in the area and an investigation is underway.
Station House Officer Mohit Dhawan said a sand wall was erected near the area where the object was spotted as a matter of safety.
Subscriber Only Stories
This will be the PM’s first visit to Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state. PM Modi had last come to Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5 when he had to return following a major security breach.
Weapons seized from Pak border
The Border Security Force (BSF) said Tuesday they have seized weapons, including assault rifles, from the Pakistan border. Six magazines, two weapons of AK series, and two M3 submachine guns along with four magazines and two pistols and two magazines were seized.
The BSF has not ruled out the possibility of weapons being smuggled in from across the border. Further investigation is on, the BSF said.
Top News
Latest News
Justice (Retd) UD Salvi on Bilkis Bano case remission: Don’t think govt considered severity of the crimes
Honouring convicts after their release is wrong, says Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Shiv Sena faction ‘traitors’
New posters of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven unveiled
Debina Bonnerjee regularly monitors her heart rate; know why it is important for pregnant women
Mumbai: Declared unsafe in 2014, 19th-century Carnac Bridge might soon be demolished, say official sources
Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League
AP PGCET 2022 exam schedule released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
What worked for Man United: Ronaldo’s replacement Elanga, Rafael Varane at the back and the right attitude
Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
Matt Smith on House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen: ‘He’s got a very strict, almost blind sense of loyalty’
Tamil Nadu: Concrete laid over borewell pump in Rasipuram, contractor removed
Reconsider decision of suspension: AIFF requests FIFA
Heart healthy lifestyle missing in 9 out of 10 children, says study
IGNOU Launches BA Facility and Services Management course; check how to apply, eligibility