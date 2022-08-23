scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Suspicious device found on the wall of Punjab’s Ferozepur city police station

Cops destroyed the object, which appeared like a pocket transistor. Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab visit

According to officials, the anti-bomb disposal squad was immediately informed about the device, but personnel stationed at the Ferozepur city police station destroyed it using bricks. (File Representational Photo)

The police in Punjab’s Ferozepur said Tuesday a suspicious object, which appeared like a pocket transistor, was spotted on the wall of a station in the city.

According to officials, the anti-bomb disposal squad was immediately informed about the device, but personnel stationed at the Ferozepur city police station destroyed it using bricks.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mohali in the state on August 24. Officials said security has been strengthened in the area and an investigation is underway.

Station House Officer Mohit Dhawan said a sand wall was erected near the area where the object was spotted as a matter of safety.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

This will be the PM’s first visit to Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state. PM Modi had last come to Punjab’s Ferozepur on January 5 when he had to return following a major security breach.

Weapons seized from Pak border

The Border Security Force (BSF) said Tuesday they have seized weapons, including assault rifles, from the Pakistan border. Six magazines, two weapons of AK series, and two M3 submachine guns along with four magazines and two pistols and two magazines were seized.

The BSF has not ruled out the possibility of weapons being smuggled in from across the border. Further investigation is on, the BSF said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 06:27:24 pm
Next Story

Justice (Retd) UD Salvi on Bilkis Bano case remission: Don’t think govt considered severity of the crimes

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

India successfully flight-tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Explained | Why are Kerala fishermen protesting against the Vizhinjam port?

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement