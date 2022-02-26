Suspecting affair, man throws acid on wife, arrested

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly throwing acid on the private parts of his wife under the influence of liquor.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair while the victim’s family members blamed the accused for harassing her soon after their marriage, which was solemnised just a month ago. The accused was identified as Hardiyal Chand of Dosanjh Nagar in Jassian. He attacked his wife Amandeep Kaur (29) with acid late on Wednesday.

According to the victim, when the accused went inside the washroom to get the second bottle of acid, she managed to flee from the house. The victim alleged that her husband was harassing her and used to say that she belonged to a poor family and asked her parents to take her away. While after the arrest, the accused told the police that his wife used to call and chat with someone else and suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

Investigating Officer ASI Dilbagh Singh said that according to the accused he asked his wife to show her phone but his wife refused, following which they entered into a spat. Later, he brought a bottle of acid from the washroom and threw it on her.