People want a change beyond Congress & SAD-BJP, we can be 3rd front: Sukhpal Singh Khaira

“IF [Pakistan Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, can form the government there, though Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto’s parties were the only options before that country’s masses for years, why can’t a third front form government in Punjab rather than thinking that Badals and Amarinder are the only options,” Sukhpal Singh Khaira said Thursday.

Khaira, who was recently suspended from AAP, said this during a bid to mobilise people from Malwa ahead of the 180-km march, billed as ‘Insaaf March’, which will start from Talwandi Sabo on December 8. He said, “[Pak PM] Imran Khan has started working on a good note.” Khaira was in Samana area of Patiala Thursday where he did village-level meetings along with MP from Patiala – Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, who was also suspended from AAP

recently.

Khaira said, “Earlier, AAP was being looked at as the third alternative, but they completely lost that opportunity. Thus, we are trying to become the third alternative as people want a change beyond Congress and SAD-BJP. As of now, it comprises seven AAP MLAs who are with me, Punjab Manch of Dr Gandhi, Lok Insaaf Party of Bains

brothers.”

Khaira spoke about the growing debt burden on Punjab for which blamed the Congress and SAD-BJP governments that ruled Punjab in past decades. He said, “We want to take you out of this neck-deep corruption. There are nearly 35 lakh students studying in government schools and the level of education in schools shows that the future of these students is at stake. Hospitals are not providing quality treatment. The government is talking about empty treasury while the common man is paying taxes at every step.”

The ‘Insaaf March’ will cover 54 villages on its way in districts Bathinda, Mansa, Barnala, Sangrur and will culminate at Patiala on December 16.” “We will be sleeping in the villages only on our way to march and will be on foot all the way, people will be joining us on the way,” claimed Dr Gandhi.