Sukhpal Khaira: Have never been approached by anyone from the party for reconciliation

Sukhpal Khaira. (Express Photo) Sukhpal Khaira. (Express Photo)

Even as Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann repeatedly said that they are approaching AAP MLA Sukhpal Khaira to come on the same page, however, the AAP MLA has categorically denied anything of that sort.

“I too read such statements in newspapers that National convenor Arvind Kejriwal has asked few leaders to approach me, but so far, I have not been approached by anyone. However, I welcome if such a meeting happens, but I want the meeting to be on record, i.e it will be telecasted live and if all the agendas of Bathinda convention are agreed by them, I am more than happy to reconcile,” Khaira said.

Khaira was in Bathinda Saturday morning and in the afternoon he attended an AAP convention at Malaut along with 6 other MLAs.

The AAP MLA announced for an all party meeting to be organised at Chandigarh on September 21. “All like minded people like Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, Bains brothers, Jagmeet Brar, Balwant Ramoowalia, CPI,CPM, BSP, Kisan unions and even religious organisations from all religions will also be coming to discuss the issue of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report as government has just released the report, but is reluctant in implementing it. So we plan to launch our agitation and will march to Bargari and urge people to observe ‘black diwali’ this year as culprits of Guru Granth Sahib have not been punished, instead they were given ample time to get a stay from High Court. This was the reason that action on three police employees could not be taken as HC stayed action,” he said, adding, “We will invite HS Phoolka and all other party members from AAP, Congress and other parties at the all party meeting and let them show their concern for action against culprits of Guru Granth Sahib.”

Will be part of protestors at Faridkot

Sukhpal Khaira said that it was a wise decision on part of the state government to deny permission for Faridkot rally and by organising a rally at Faridkot, Badals are trying to spoil atmosphere of Punjab. “If rally happens, we all will also be joining Bagari Morcha to protest against Badals and if Sikh organisations plan a parallel rally, we all will be part of it,” he said.

