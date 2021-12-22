Sukhbir will be your CM but Badal Sahab will be your ‘super CM’, says Harsimrat

Even before Assembly elections are announced in Punjab, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has started touring his Lambi constituency in Muktsar district since December 20. Accompanied by his daughter-in-law Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he has covered 16 villages in two days.

At Karamgarh village in Lambi constituency, Harsimrat said, “When SAD-BSP comes to power, Sukhbir Badal will be your CM but Badal Sahab (Parkash Singh Badal) will be your ‘super CM’. You all convince him to contest poll from Lambi. He keeps on saying that now health does not allow him, age factor is also there. But you all convince him, you can make him win elections even if he sits at home. He has served this area as a sewadaar for decades.”

Badal senior in his Tuesday’s speeches, however, was heard saying that whatever duty the party assigns him, he will do that. The SAD has not announced its candidate from Lambi as yet.

Wearing a long coat due to cold weather, Badal senior was seen sitting in a chair and delivering his speeches while Harsimrat went up to the dais to address the masses.

Badal said, “This area has given me so much. Lambi is my political foundation. So far I have 70-75 years of political experience. I do remember how Congress did 1984 riots in Delhi and Ooperation Blue Star but we all tend to forget as we have a short memory. Our new generations must know the history of Congress. We are the state which has no capital of its own.”

“AAP knows nothing about Punjab and just wants to have power. BJP is having no remorse for death of over 700 farmers who died during the protest at Delhi borders and they took farm laws back after a year of protest. Can people forget the difficulties of farmers, can those lives be given back by BJP? We need to always remember that SAD is our parent party and we are the party who is your well-wisher,” he said.

Harsimrat listed the promises of SAD if they came to power. She called Capt Amarinder and Charanjit Singh Channi liars and Arvind Kejriwal a bigger lair. She said, “After appointing Channi, the new Cabinet of Congress had put blame on Amarinder for the wrongdoings. But what did Channi do in three months? He made only promises and did nothing.”

With former CM touring his constituency, it seems that the SAD is still banking upon the legacy of five-time CM. Badal senior remained inactive most of the times after winning election from Lambi and was rarely seen in public functions.

Sources said he will be touring the entire constitency in phases. It has a total of 71 villages.

Badal senior Tuesday visited villages of Bhagwanpura, Karamgarh, Kabarwala, Gurudsar Yodha, Dhani Kundan Singh, Dhani Kolianwali, Kolianwali, Burj Sidhwan and Chhapianwali.