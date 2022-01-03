Sukhbir wades into Gov vs Channi row: ‘CM exposed, must quit’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday waded into the row between the Punjab Governor and CM Charanjit Singh Channi over regularisation of contractual employees and said that Channi should quit as he had been exposed by the Governor. He also said that the next SAD-BSP alliance government would register a criminal case against CM for misusing public funds for placing false advertisements stating that 36,000 contractual employees had been regularised.

The SAD president was talking to mediapersons after addressing functions at Balluana in favour of Hardev Singh Megh besides participating in a road show.

“He (Channi) has also cheated the contractual employees by claiming that the state Governor is sitting over the file recommending their regularisation when the actual fact is that the relevant file is in the CM office,” said the SAD chief. Sukhbir said that the Governor had exposed the chief minister by detailing that the file was in the CMO and was awaiting clarifications since December 31. “He (Channi) should submit his resignation immediately”.

The SAD president also announced that once the SAD-BSP alliance government is formed it would regularise all 36,000 contractual employees at the earliest. He said earlier also in its last term the SAD led government had passed a Bill in this context.

“However Congressmen got a PIL filed mischievously to stall this move. Later when a Congress government was formed it told the High Court that it would take back the Bill. However this was not done and another Bill regularizing the services of employees was passed. This is why the Governor has asked for a clarification as to why another Bill has been passed on the same subject when a case regarding the earlier Bill is still pending in court”.

When questioned about the recent statements of Pradesh Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu promising Rs 2,000 per month to housewives besides other benefits, Sukhbir said: “Earlier Sidhu used to call benefits given to the poor and under-privileged sections of society as lollipops. Now he is competing with this chief minister to make even bigger promises knowing full well that none of the promises will be taken up for implementation. Was he sleeping earlier? Punjabis will never trust him.”

Earlier, while addressing the people, he said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal had not given Rs one to any woman in Delhi.

“He is trying to play a fraud on the women of Punjab,” Sukhbir said as he also hit out at political leaders joining the BJP. He said these leaders should introspect as they insulting martyrs of the farmers’ stir.