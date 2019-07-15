Sukhbir Singh Badal: Will fight for those served inflated power bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday assured those allegedly served with inflated power bills that his party would launch an agitation to get them justice.

Speaking at public gatherings in Jalalabad villages, the SAD president said it was shocking that the poorest of the poor had been burdened with heavy bills.

He said Congress government had made a mockery of the partial free power facility extended to the underprivileged by the previous SAD-BJP government.

“The poor have been burdened with inflated bills which have been levied with retrospective effect,” he said. He assured the people that the SAD would force the government to take back the inflated bills.

Sukhbir also demanded an immediate rollback in the power tariff rates.

He said power rates had been increased repeatedly with the Congress government effecting a hike between 25 to 33 per cent.

He said such a steep increase within a period of two years was unbearable for the common man.

‘Sidhu wanted to blackmail party’

When questioned on the resignation forwarded by Congress minister Navjot Sidhu to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the SAD president said Sidhu was fond of engaging in theatrics.

“There was no need to write any letter to Gandhi when a one line message to the CM would have sufficed.

“It is now clear that Sidhu submitted the ‘resignation’ letter one month back only to blackmail the party and force it to bend to his will. This itself shows Sidhu is an opportunist who only believes in self-promotion,” he added.