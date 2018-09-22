Sukhbir Singh Badal: Cops who booked me and SAD workers will face music when we come to power

Sukhbir Singh Badal with SAD leaders at Raikot in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhbir Singh Badal with SAD leaders at Raikot in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Days after he was named in an FIR related to violence during the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls held in Punjab on September 19, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday said the police officers, including Muktsar SSP, who booked him and his supporters would be taken to task when his party formed the government in the state.

Badal, who stayed away from re-polling ordered at several polling booths in Muktsar, was speaking at Raikot in Ludhiana where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of former SAD and SGPC president Jagdev Singh Talwandi.

“The police officer who lodged the FIR against me and my supporters on the basis of false allegations will not be spared when our government comes to power. He will be taken to task, wherever he is,” the SAD chief said.

“I had gone to villages in Lambi after my father Parkash Singh Badal told me that complaints were coming about Congress ‘goons’ doing booth capturing. Rather than taking action against the law-breakers, police lodged false FIRs,” he said.

So far, no arrest has been made on the basis of the FIR lodged against Sukhbir and 100 other unidentified persons.

Muktsar SSP Manjit Singh Dhessi had said CCTV footages would be examined for evidence before taking action against anyone.

Meanwhile, the SAD president announced Ranjit Talwandi as national general secretary of SAD and said his younger brother Jagjit Talwandi would also be given a designation in the SGPC.

