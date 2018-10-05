Sukhbir Singh Badal convoy attacked in Sangrur

A TV grab of the attack. A TV grab of the attack.

The Sangrur police lodged an FIR against more than 40 unidentified persons for attacking the cavalcade of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Sangrur on the road leading to Gurdwara Nankiana Sahib when SAD president was going to address a workers’ meeting at the gurdwara in a bid to mobilise support for his party’s rally in Patiala scheduled for October 7.

Protestors from Granthi Sabha of Sangrur had already gathered on that road to show black flags to Sukhbir. As the cavalcade passed through the road amid tight police security, a few protestors carrying sticks in their hands hit a few vehicles while some others came in front of Sukhbir’s vehicle and obstructed his way. “SAD president’s cavalcade was attacked by protestors standing on both sides of the road,” said Youth Akali Dal leader Winnerjit Singh Goldy, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged.

Protestors also allegedly used abusive language for Badal, apart from raising slogans against him. A video footage showed most of them wearing blue dresses of the type usually worn by Nihang Sikhs.

After the incident, Sukhbir alleged the attack took place at the behest of those sitting in Bargari Morcha. “All Congress agents are sitting in this Bargari Morcha and everything is happening on the directions of Congress.”

He also blamed Sangrur SSP Dr Sandeep Garg for dereliction of duty.

Garg told The Indian Express said, “We are yet to make any arrest.”

Condemning the attack, former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said in a statement, “The attack showed how desperate the Congress has become to forestall the people’s movement built by the SAD.”

