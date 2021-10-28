Sukhbir: SAD will move Assembly resolution to block Centre’s BSF move

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said that his party “will move a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha to ensure that the House directs Punjab Cabinet to use the state machinery, including the civil and police machinery, to physically block the implementation of the centre’s black laws on agriculture and stop the BSF from usurping the constitutional authority of the Punjab Police.”

“We want a directive from the House, not an ineffective resolution. We will seek a House directive also to categorically put the onus for implementation of its decision on CM Charanjit Singh Channi,” declared Badal, while addressing media persons during his hectic mass contact programme at Rajpura where Charanjit Singh Brar is the party candidate.

Badal said the manner in which Capt Amarinder Singh justified the central move to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF proved that the Punjab Congress had colluded with the Centre to make this move possible.

“Such moves cannot take place in a matter of days. It is obvious that it was discussed earlier under Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. Present CM Charanjit Channi was part of the Cabinet and also privy to the move. He should not shed crocodile tears on this issue now.”

Sukhbir also asked the Chief Minister to share with Punjabis the details of how many crores of people’s hard earned money is burnt away everyday through government advertisements.