Sukhbir promises Poorvanchal Welfare Board with Cabinet rank for its chief

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal Wednesday announced that the SAD-BSP alliance government, if voted to power, would establish a Poorvanchal Welfare Board, adding that its chairman would be given Cabinet rank.

The SAD president, who attended two Chhath Pooja events in Ludhiana and also visited a house of a migrant to exchange greetings, said: “We also commit to establish a girls college in the area dominated by the Poorvanchal Bhaichara besides a mega school with a capacity of 5,000 students to ensure they have access to quality education.”

He also announced that all migrants would be covered under the Rs 10 lakh per annum health insurance scheme in the next government.

The Akali Dal president also announced that a holiday would be observed in all districts dominated by people from the Poorvanchal area besides announcing that a 5-acre lake would be developed in the city to facilitate them to perform Chhath Pooja.