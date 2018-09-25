Sukhbir Badal: Patiala rally will wake up ‘Raja Captain’ from deep slumber

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal (centre) with other party leaders at Chhapar in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) SAD chief Sukhbir Badal (centre) with other party leaders at Chhapar in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Former deputy chief minister and SAD party president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday said that his party’s rally in Patiala on October 7 will wake up ‘Raja Captain Amarinder Singh’ from his deep slumber.

Sukhbir Badal addressed Chhapar Mela annual political conference of Akali Dal in Ludhiana Monday. However, due to heavy rains, the venue was shifted from mela ground to an indoor palace at Lehra village.

Badal said that SAD will hold a massive rally on October 7 at Patiala, the hometown of CM Captain Amarinder Singh, to ‘expose’ him and remind him of the promises that he made to the people of Punjab before elections.

Sukhbir Badal said that the Patiala rally would be a turning point in the politics of Punjab.

”Now, people of Punjab will question Raja Captain that why he lied holding holy Gutka Sahib? Why he made false promises like complete loan waiver, ghar ghar naukari, Rs 2,500 per month unemployment allowance, smart phones to youth and increase in social welfare allowance for senior citizens and Dalits? We will hold him accountable for all fake promises and expose him in his hometown,” he said.

About the recent zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls results, Sukhbir Badal said, “Congress vitiated the election by resorting to hooliganism. The State Election Commission (SEC) was also a party to this and failed in its duty to ensure free and fair polls. Muktsar SSP Manjit Dhesi accompanied Congress goons as they captured booths in Lambi constituency. In Ghanaur of Patiala, police officials were clicked flashing victory

signs along with Congress candidates”.

He said there was no one to listen to the plight of the farmers under Congress rule. “Sewa Kendras started by us have been closed. Girls are not being given cycles as was being done under the SAD- BJP government. No gym equipment are being distributed. Even the world Kabaddi Cup has been cancelled. This is a government which is completely anti-development,” said Sukhbir.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that SAD will fight all false cases registered against Akali workers and also demanded that the Congress government should immediately reduce the price of petrol by Rs 30 and diesel by Rs 20 per litre and take up this issue in the next cabinet meeting, adding that Punjab was imposing the highest VAT on petroleum products.

