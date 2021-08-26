Sukhbir Badal mingles with masses, enjoys meals at local eateries

AHEAD OF 2022 Assembly polls, Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) has already started its 100-day campaign in Punjab in which SAD president is spending one day each in 100 constituencies to be contested by the party. The remaining 17 are to be contested by SAD alliance partner BSP.

But the present SAD campaign is not just about rallies and political speeches. Sukhbir has been visiting local shops, eateries and interacting with people to project a more personal connect.

On August 22, he went to Barnala’s Deepak Dhabha to have lunch, and even interacted with people enjoying their meals inside the dhabha and allowed them to click selfies.

The very next day, he purchased traditional Punjabi juttis from Malout even as he assured locals that he will look into their problems, particularly of the handicrafts industry. Malout is famous for its juttis across the globe. Sukhbir Badal even went to one Nagpal sweets shop in Malout to enjoy dhokla and besan ladoos. Here too, he interacted with customers at the shop.

On August 24, during his visit to Gidderbaha, Sukhbir Badal went to cloth merchants’ shops in the market in the evening hours and also at sweets shops where he enjoyed rasmalai.

“In markets, he tries to interact with customers, shopkeepers. We had never seen him at local shops and talking with customers. But now it is happening almost daily whenever he is on a constituency visit in any district of Punjab,” said a Gidderbaha resident while talking to The Indian Express.

Sukhbir has been regularly posting pictures and videos of his visits on his social media page as well. However, by and large, he has been seen in urban areas interacting with people or taking selfies with them.

So far, he has not been seen visiting any shop or eating joint in rural areas.

Reactions on his social media posts have seen reactions questioning him on only visiting popular shops. A few in the comments section even called it a political compulsion of the SAD president.

As part of this ‘Gal Punjab Di’ campaign, special question-answer sessions are organised in urban areas, whereas farmer unions too have been questioning him at separate events.

Nirmal Singh Jasseana, general secretary of BKU (Sidhupur), Muktsar district said, ‘’Normally we go for direct question/answer sessions at places where gathering is huge, preferably during the day hours. As per SKM’s call we question opposition parties and protest against BJP. However, many farmers do protest against SAD as well because they were part of the government when ordinances were brought and they first praised these ordinances and later took U-turn when protests intensified.”

Sukhbir will be in Baghapurana constituency in Moga district on August 27.