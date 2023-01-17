Ludhiana: Sugar mill chief engineer dies in accident after vehicle hits dead cattle

The chief engineer of Budhewal sugar mill died in a tragic accident after his vehicle hit the carcass of a dead cattle, on Chandigarh road near Samrala in Ludhiana district, Sunday late.

Khanna Police said that Amninder Pal Singh (53), a resident of Mohali, who worked as chief engineer at the sugar mill in Budhewal village near Kohara of Ludhiana, was going to the mill for night duty in his Swift Dzire vehicle. When he reached near Bondli on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, a carcass of a dead cattle was lying there. The vehicle hit the carcass and turned turtle after rolling over at least 4-5 times.

Eyewitnesses told police that it was a horrifying incident as not only the car rolled over multiple times, it also flipped in the air. Police said that even as some people tried to help Singh, the car was so badly damaged that it became difficult to take him out. Somehow he was rushed to local government hospital after almost two hours but was declared dead on arrival.

Dr Sanchari Saha of sub-divisional hospital Samrala said that patient was brought dead at the hospital. She added that a passer-by Sukhdeep Singh had brought the patient to hospital. Sub Inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO Samrala police station, said that they have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CRPC into the matter and the body was handed over to the victim’s family.