Sudden demise of PU Senator: ‘He was always at the forefront in raising student, college issues’

The sudden demise of Panjab University (PU) Senate member Prof R D Bansal, who died Sunday after falling from stairs at a PU guesthouse, has left his Muktsar college in shock. A teacher of mathematics, Prof Bansal was popular among his students at the city’s Government College both for his teaching methods and for being easily accessible.

Prof Bansal (51) remained a PU Senate member from year 2014-2017 and was re-elected in 2017. He was a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty a year back.

Former principal, Muktsar Government College, Gopal Singh, said,”I vividly remember him as a student and as a teacher as well. I used to call him angry young man as he was always at the forefront to raise issues related to students and the college. When I was principal, he played an important role in getting examination branch computerised.”He added: “Prof Bansal was our voice in the PU Senate. He raised matter of regional centre of PU and got land allotted for this centre…He also got evaluation centre for Muktsar colleges shifted from Abohar to Muktsar as teachers had to go all the way to Abohar.”

Sagar Khurana, a professor of history at Government College, said,”I was his first-batch student and later became his colleague. He got MSc Maths, BCA and BSc Agriculture introduced in Government College after becoming Senate member. Government College, Muktsar also produced a university topper in MSc Maths. He used to teach undergraduate and post graduate classes.”