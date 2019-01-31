Students told to perform again for ‘latecomer’ DEO; Punjab minister asks her to leave

A Punjab minister Wednesday ticked off a woman district education officer (DEO) and asked her to leave after authorities at a government school in Ludhiana, celebrating its annual day, asked the students to repeat their performance for her as she had reached the venue late by more than two hours.

Minister of food and civil supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who along with Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, was guest of honor at the annual function of Shaheed-E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), rebuked Swaranjit Kaur, DEO (secondary), for being late and said that her presence was not required, “if you can’t reach the venue on time”. Ashu said that he arrived on time and had been sitting through the programme for two hours, then “why were the students asked to repeat performances to please Kaur,” who was late by two hours.

Stopping the students who were to perform once again, the minister lashed out at the education officer saying, “Madam, kindly etho chale jaao. Please chale jao ethe. Tuhaade kaaran function dobara repeat hon lag geya… (Madam, please leave. Because of you, function is being repeated again).”

In the conversation, recorded by the mediapersons at the spot, the DEO is heard explaining that she wasn’t aware of the event timing. “Jey nahi pata taan pata rakheya karo…Hun aan di hi lod nahi…Ess karke aaye hun ki minister baitha hai? Hun ni.. jao please…(If you didn’t know about the timings, then you should have enquired. Now your presence is not required. Have you come because you got to know that a minister is sitting here? Now, please leave)”.

Later, the DEO reportedly left the venue before the programme concluded. In his speech later, the minister said that education officers were also role models for children and if they “cannot be in discipline, then what will they teach the students”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashu who is MLA from Ludhiana (west), said that it was important to show the mirror to undisciplined officers. “I had been sitting there for two hours. The event began at 10.30 am and this officer arrived at around noon. I would not have known about it but suddenly there was an announcement that performances carried out by the students will be repeated. That’s when I told her to leave the venue. When everyone was on time, then why wasn’t she? And even if she wasn’t, why should students be forced to perform again for her?,” he asked.

Meanwhile, the DEO said that she did not get late deliberately and never ordered for performances to be repeated. “I was occupied with a live radio show, which ended at 12 noon. I never asked anyone to repeat the performances for me and it was wrong. I don’t know why it was done. I have no idea why minister sir got so offended and asked me to leave. I left after some time,” she told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a teachers’ union, Adhyaapak Sangharsh Committee, demanded an unconditional public apology from minister for ‘misbehaving’ with a woman officer and said failure to do so will force them to start an agitation against him. Kamaljeet Kaur, wife of Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, is the principal of this school. She did not respond to the calls.