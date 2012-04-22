Students clean 100 kg Sutlej litter in 5 hours

As part of operation clean-up,students of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School along with NGO RBS Roots and Ocean Savers of India collected 100 Kg of garbage from the Sutlej river bridge near Phillaurin in about five hours.

In a survey by the NGO,it was found that around 240 persons came in an hour to throw something or the other into the river,along with the polythene bags. Around 80 volunteers including the school students came together at river Satluj for the clean-up drive under the project panj paani,which was started by RBS Roots an year ago.

Dr Amardeep Singh Bains,a dentist who runs RBS Roots said that glass,syringes,plastic bottles,toys,plastic photo frames,synthetic ropes and general items made of plastic are found in abundance.

He added,Normally,people throw broken photos of gods and goddesses into the river but the glass pieces which come out of these photo frames often cause injuries to divers who jump inside to collect items which passers-by throw in.

The students said that every time something is thrown into river,90 per cent of that product contains plastic in its contents.They pointed out that even industrial effluent and untreated sewer are additional problems in river water,which needs to be checked by the authorities.

Dr Bains said that they keep on organising such clean-up drives from time to time but pollutants continue to be thrown in at the same rate into the river. We will take up the matter with the Deputy Chief Minister to get dust bins placed where plastic bags can be thrown. There should also be a rule saying that whatever rituals people want to follow,they can do from only one point, he observed.

