Students clash on varsity convocation day in Ludhiana; 4 hurt

Four students were injured when two groups of students allegedly clashed outside CT University campus near Sidhwan Khurd in Jagraon of Ludhiana district on Friday, the day the varsity held its convocation ceremony.

Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest at the convocation.

The clash allegedly took place between current and former students over some comments on an Instagram post.

The injured were identified as Janu Sharma, Gaurav, Manjit Mattu and Gursharan, all from Ludhiana.

They alleged that Ludhiana rural police refused to lodge their complaint at Chowkiman police post.

The injured said that they were former students of the university and were invited to attend the convocation to receive their degrees.

Before the convocation, the university had uploaded a post on Instagram in which photos of some new students were used on a poster.

They commented under the post that university posters should also carry photos of former students and an argument started on Instagram. Soon some current students dared the old ones to come on the campus.

Amanjot, a former student, alleged that as soon as they reached the university, the current students along with their aides nabbed and assaulted them. He claimed that the CCTV cameras installed outside the university have captured the entire incident.

He alleged that no-one filed their complaint at Chowkiman police post. They went to Jagraon civil hospital for treatment, he said.

Denying police inaction, ASI Randhir Singh, in-charge, Chowkiman police post, said that he did not receive any complaint.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjeet Singh also said that they did not receive any complaint.