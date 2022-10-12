scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Students clash over seating capacity in hostel mess; force deployed on Khanna campus

Inspector Nachhatar Singh, SHO Khanna Sadar police station, said that it started off as a scuffle in the mess which soon turned into a full-blown clash.

An argument over less number of chairs available in the mess, both groups allegedly started abusing and attacking each other. (Representational Photo/ Pexels)

Two groups of students allegedly clashed and attacked each other at Gulzar Group of Institutes in Khanna late on Monday.

Heavy police force was deployed on the college premises on Tuesday after students protested alleging their grievances were not being addressed.

Police said that the clash broke out between students from Bihar and Manipur over seating capacity in the college hostel mess. Following an argument over less number of chairs available in the mess, both groups allegedly started abusing and attacking each other. The matter escalated after some students allegedly barged into the rival group’s rooms, and police had to be called to control the situation.

The students from Bihar and Manipur share the same mess. While there are more than 1,100 students who eat food in the mess, there are only 400 chairs available to accommodate students at one time. Many have to wait for long to get a seat. In this case, the students waited for long and they started abusing and arguing with each other while standing in the queue. We have deployed security on the campus. Some students were injured in the clash but none has submitted a complaint for registering an FIR,” said the inspector.

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash said that the college management has been directed to solve the issues of the students. “They have formed a committee to solve the issue and students from both sides have been included in it. Police force is deployed on the campus to avert any untoward incident,” said the SSP.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 10:03:19 am
