Students clash at Punjab college after Pak loss to England in WC

Some students clashed at Lala Lajpat Rai Group of Institutes in Moga, Punjab, after Pakistan lost to England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

The Moga police said that students at the college’s pharmacy hostel, including those from Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar, were watching the match together when an argument ensued after Pakistan’s defeat to England.

Police said that both groups threw stones at each other, in which some students received minor injuries. One of them needed two stitches to close the cuts. At least seven students with minor injuries were taken to Civil Hospital from where they were discharged after first aid.

Police said that during the previous T20 WC match when India lost to England, a few students had passed some comments but the matter was sorted out. “On Sunday, after Pakistan’s loss, a minor argument escalated into a clash and one small group of students pelted the other with stones. The situation was controlled and police was called,” said college chairman Krishan Kaura.

Inspector Jagtar Singh, SHO of Moga Sadar, said both groups reached an agreement and were counselled to maintain peace.