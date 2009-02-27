Student rivalry triggers another brawl at PU

Another brawl,involving members of rival student organisations,at the Panjab University on Thursday evening has brought the university authorities and the police at loggerheads. Vice-Chancellor R C Sobti chastised the police for its failure to check the anti-social elements while the police blamed the lax management of security on the campus.

On Thursday,Barinder Dhillon,president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU),and his friend Robin Brar were allegedly attacked by seven persons outside the English department. The attackers,who arrived in a black Skoda Octavia (CH03U 8055),are believed to be supporters of the Punjab University Students Union (PUSU).

We heard what sounded like gunshots and rushed to the spot. The assailants fled leaving the car behind, an eyewitness told the police. The car belongs to one Gurtej Pannu,who has been booked under the Arms Act after the police recovered swords and other sharp-edged weapons from the car.

The police said students were injured in the brawl as proven by the bloodstains on the road. But nobody has come forward till now. The fight seems to be the result of rivalry between PUSU and SOPU, said Station House Officer of the Sector-11 police station Sukhbir Rana.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Madhur Verma said they were investigating whether any gunshots were fired or not as none of the victims referred to any such thing in their statements.

The police,meanwhile,have decided to move an application in court to cancel the bail of Gurtej Pannu. ASP Verma said Pannu has earlier been booked in six cases relating to attempt to murder,assault,and the Arms Act.

More security at PU

Vice-Chancellor Sobti told media persons that security at the university would be strengthened with the installation of 44 CCTVs and drop gates at all entry and exit points.

