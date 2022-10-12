Stubble burning: Moga admn to cancel arms licenses of defaulters, nambardars may lose their posts

The Moga district administration Tuesday announced that persons who will burn paddy stubble “may be deprived of government facilities and will also face legal action.”

Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said that any person who will burn paddy stubble will have his firearms license cancelled immediately. Nambardar, Panch and Sarpanch of each village will be held responsible for fire incidents. If a Nambardar himself sets fire to his field, his nambardar post will also be gone, said the deputy commissioner. Similarly, legal action will also be recommended against Panch and Sarpanch to the department, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if the government employees or officials are agriculturists or give their land on contract for farming, they will have to give an undertaking that they won’t burn stubble. Strict departmental action will be taken against them for violation.

He said that the district administration was considering stopping the release of crop compensation for those farmers who will violate the order. He said that a sufficient number of machinery is available for stubble management in the Moga district. The information on this machinery is being uploaded on the I-Khet app. Farmers should take full advantage of this machinery. Helpline numbers are also being issued soon by the district administration to help the farmers.