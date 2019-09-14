Stray cattle menace: Mansa bandh stretches into indefinite dharna

PROTESTING AGAINST the stray cattle menace, different trade organisations and farm outfits observed a daylong bandh in Mansa Friday.

As Mansa deputy commissioner did not come to redress their issues, the protesters extended the protest as an indefinite dharna along with chain hunger strike that will continue Saturday at Mansa market.

The bandh was called following four deaths due to stray cattle menace within a fortnight. Mansa resident Pawan Kumar and Sangrur resident Jagdish Kuma died on September 8 when their car collided head on with another car as a stray animal came on the road all of a sudden. A fortnight ago, Navneet Singh of Beer Khurd died near Mansa intersection when his motorcycle was hit by a stray cattle while one Dharampal of Khaira Khurd village had died about 20 days back after being hit by a stray animal, claimed Manish Kumar Babby, president of Mansa Beopar Mandal.

“We were forced to call the bandh as we want to know where the cow cess was being spent,” he said.

The protestors first took out a march in the city and later staged a dharna outside DC office. The ADC came out to accept their memorandum instead of the DC following which the protestors decided to continue their dharna till the time DC doesn’t hold talks with them.

Suresh Kumar Nandgarhia, from Karyana Association said, “The administration needs to talk to masses rather than sit in offices. We want the DC to be transferred from Mansa”.