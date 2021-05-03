Stories of Covid grief and loss: How second wave is sparing no one

With no sign of the second wave curve flattening, the virus is on an aggressive prowl in rural as well as urban Punjab. The diversity in the pool of people testing positive across social and economic strata is proof positive that the virus is sparing no one.

On Friday, a 58-year-old Ludhiana industrialist, Dinesh Lakra, died of Covid at Ludhiana’s SPS Hospital. Lakra was owner of an export-based garment unit, Lakra Industries, located at Focal Point. He was also state president of Laghu Udyog Bharti, an affiliate of the RSS.

Dinesh’s wife, Vandana Lakra, is also a Covid patient and is admitted in the same hospital. She, however, was in a stable condition and attended cremation of her husband wearing a PPE kit.

Bhagwant Singh Kulana (65), a member of Mansa Bar Association died of Covid Thursday evening at Faridkot Medical College.

“Kulana was a popular lawyer of service matters. His condition deteriorated due to which he had to be shifted to Faridkot, however he died of Covid, we are sad to have lost a colleague with such a vast experience,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal from the Mansa bar association .

Narinder Bhamra, president of Fasteners Manufacturer’s Association, lost his mother, Surjit, to Covid-19 Thursday morning. She was 79.

Former Ludhiana BJP president’s sister died of Covid on April 10. After losing his sister, Ravinder Arora said, “She was tested negative and was sitting with me on April 10 and late in the evening, she had a sudden cardiac arrest. However after her death, she was found to be Covid positive.”