Stop elective surgeries, reserve 75% beds for Covid cases: Punjab chief secretary

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Wednesday ordered an immediate ban on all elective surgeries besides reserving 75 per cent beds in private hospitals for Covid patients.

Chairing a meeting of the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to review the current Covid situation here, the chief secretary urged people to come forward for vaccination.

Sharing the communique from the Centre that a consignment of 4 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine has been dispatched to Punjab, which will reach Thursday, Mahajan directed the health department to further ramp up the vaccination drive.

She also ordered the delivery of the ‘Corona Fateh Kit’ (medical kits) and food kit to every patient on the very same day he/ she tests positive.

Asking the DCs to ensure the updation of CoWin portal on a regular basis, the chief secretary said regular updation of the portal will also help them to know about the exact status of the vaccine doses available. “Vaccine wastage should be further brought down and Covaxin vaccination centres should be set up at district, sub-division and select private hospitals,” she instructed, while emphasising the need to strategize vaccination centres in a manner so that at least 100 beneficiaries were covered per session.

She also asked the concerned departments to ensure that the vaccine was being utilised by peripheral units and shift the unutilised vaccine to the nearest centre immediately. “Vaccine should be issued to district, sub-division hospitals, and community health centres and all peripheral centres should take daily supply from these facilities and return unutilised vaccine back to these stores on a daily basis,” Mahajan said.

Instructing the official machinery to involve religious and social leaders in the fight against the virus, the chief secretary said SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur has assured all support to the state government in its fight against the virus.

Allaying the rumours about oxygen shortage, Mahajan said the state has sufficient medical oxygen and no person will be allowed to hoard the oxygen illegally. “Strict action will be taken if anyone is found indulging in such illegal activity,” she stressed, while asking the district administrations to update their oxygen demand and supply on a daily basis.