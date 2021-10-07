Stones thrown at Shatabdi Express near Khanna station

Some unidentified persons allegedly threw stones at Amritsar bound Shatabdi Express (02013) near Khanna railway station, Tuesday late.

Gurinder Mohan Singh, DRM railways, Ambala division, said that no one was injured in the incident.

“As reported by the guard of the train, a stone was thrown by some unknown person near Khanna home signal at around 7.45 pm and window glass of C-1 coach seat number 50 was broken. Message was given to RPF. No passenger was injured,” said Singh.

PTI reported Sanjeev Kalra, Director General of Punjab Railway Police, as saying that women were injured in the incident. Both are residents of Amritsar. First medical aid was provided to the injured at Ludhiana railway station, the official said.