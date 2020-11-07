Ludhiana: STF arrests four with 5.39 kg heroin, Rs 21 lakh drug money

Police said that a fleet of luxury cars, including Jaguar, Toyota Fortuner and Mercedez Benz, and three weapons were also recovered from them. (Representational)

The anti-drug Special Task Force arrested four persons, including a former sarpanch, and said they recovered 5.39 kg heroin drug along with Rs 21 lakh ‘drug money’ from them. Police said that the four men were arrested near Jagraon in Ludhiana district Friday late.

Police said that a fleet of luxury cars, including Jaguar, Toyota Fortuner and Mercedez Benz, and three weapons were also recovered from them.

STF officials said that the recovered heroin costs around Rs 26 crore in the international market. The drug network was allegedly being run from Australia, the police said.

The arrested accused were identified as Gurdeep Singh Rano of Rano village of Payal, Ravej of Mahavir Colony, Iqbal Singh of Payal and Randeep Singh of Khanna. Rano is a former sarpanch and kingpin of the gang, the police said.

STF IG Balkar Singh said that the drug network was being run by Tanveer Singh Bedi, a native of Barnala. Bedi is currently settled in Australia. He is also wanted by the STF Border Range in case of 197.8 kg heroin recovered on January 29 this year and another case of recovery of 28 kg heroin and 6 kg Ice drug recovered by STF Ludhiana on October 29.

The police said that Rano used to supply drug in his luxury vehicles so that they aren’t stopped at checkpoints.

An FIR under sections 21, 25, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF, Mohali.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.