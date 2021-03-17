Punjab reports 38 deaths, highest single-day toll this month

The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar (1,587), followed by Hoshiarpur (1,555), Mohali (1,443), Patiala (1,327) and Ludhiana (1,302).

Punjab recorded 1,475 fresh Covid cases and 38 more deaths — highest single-day toll this month — as per the state bulletin Tuesday. The total Covid cases crossed 2-lakh mark reaching 2,01,036.

Amaong the victims, nine died in Jalandhar, six in Ludhiana, four each in SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr), Amritsar and SAS Nagar (Mohali), three in Hoshiarpur, two each in Gurdaspur and Muktsar and one in Ferozepur.

The highest single-day Covid toll was reported on September 2 last year when 106 people died. On March 12, state had reported 34 deaths. The 38 fresh deaths on Tuesday took the overall toll to 6,137.

The maximum fresh cases were recorded in Hoshiarpur (257), Ludhiana (245) and Patiala (197). While 26 patients continue to be on ventilator support, 272 are on oxygen support.

Covid negative report every week must for healthcare workers not getting vaccine

According to the latest order by the principal secretary, health (Punjab) Husan Lal, healthcare workers who aren’t getting vaccinated, have to get tested every week before joining their duties. They will be allowed to join duties only if tested negative. Confirming the order, Husan Lal said, “For healthcare workers reluctant to get vaccine, they have to get tested every week. All civil surgeons have been instructed to ensure that these orders are implemented strictly.” ENS