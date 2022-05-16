State-level function on birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev: Real tribute to martyrs if we can eradicate social evils, says Bains

Punjab Jails and Tourism Minister Harjot Singh Bains Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to preserving the legacy of freedom fighters and our martyrs, due to whose sacrifices we are living in a free society.

He said this while attending the state-level function organised on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Sukhdev at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana.

Bains said that Shaheed Sukhdev played a major role in India’s struggle for Independence.

Born in Ludhiana in 1907, Sukhdev was hanged to death by the British along with Rajguru and Bhagat Singh in 1931 at Lahore. Since his childhood days, Shaheed Sukhdev had witnessed the brutal atrocities that the Imperial British Raj had inflicted on India, which then led him to join the revolutionaries, vowing to set India free from the shackles of British dominion. He was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), and organised revolutionary cells in Punjab and other areas of India.

Paying tribute to Shaheed Sukhdev, Bains said that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has chalked out programmes so that our young generation can seek inspiration from our great freedom fighters. These functions are being organised to promote national integration and instil patriotism among the people. The families of the martyrs are a treasure to the country and we must pay proper respect to them. Even the ancestral houses of all martyrs are like religious places and people should visit them for paying obeisance. He said that the Punjab government would soon bring ancestral houses of all freedom fighters and prominent personalities on the tourist map.

Dr Manju Malhotra, who presented a brief note on Shaheed Sukhdev, said that he was the associate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Rajguru. She said that it was on March 23, 1931, that the three brave revolutionaries, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, were hanged. She said that Shaheed Sukhdev was just 24 years old when he became a martyr for his country. However, he will always be remembered for his courage, patriotism and sacrifice of his life for India’s independence.

Earlier, the Cabinet Minister paid tribute to the martyr by visiting his ancestral house in Mohalla Naughara. He also took part in the havan ceremony being organised by the managing committee.