Ludhiana: State-level function to mark birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh on Jan 26

To observe the birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh, the founder of the Namdhari sect and pioneer of the modern freedom movement, Punjab Government will organize a state-level function at Sri Bhaini Sahib in Ludhiana district, on Thursday (January 26). Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will be the chief guest of the function.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations of function, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said that the state-level function would be held from 12 noon to 3 pm. Apart from the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, several representatives of the state government, MLAs, senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , freedom fighters are expected to attend the function.

Malik also ordered the constitution of a committee and fixed the duties of officers from other departments for the smooth conduct of the function. She asked them to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity and ensure fool proof arrangements by meticulously planning and execution.