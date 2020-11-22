Stand on farm laws unchanged, rail roko lifted in Punjab’s interest: farmers

Farmers protest at a railway station in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Farmer leaders in Punjab on Saturday said that their decision to end the rail blockade in the state was taken in “larger interest of the people of Punjab”. Insisting that their stand of farm bills was unchanged, they pointed to the Delhi march being their next focus area.

Harmeet Singh Kadian, farmer leader of BKU( Kadian), said, “Our stand on farm bills is the same. This decision (to lift the rail blockade) was taken in larger interest of people of Punjab and we agree to the decision taken by all 30 unions at Chandigarh.”

Other leaders said that the focus now will be on taking the protest to Delhi.

Farmer Hazura Singh, who has been the chief organiser of Shambhu morcha at Shambhu railway station, said, “We will march towards Delhi as that is more important as of now. We need to put pressure on the Centre and this is the reason we agree with the decision of 30 farmer unions. We will head in thousands towards Delhi to shake the government at the Centre.”

Sukhwinder Singh Mahesari, farmer leader of Kirti Kisan Union, said, “We had been camping outside Moga railway station, Now, we will lift our dharna on Monday, but will shift to other places like toll plazas, outside houses of BJP leaders. Ideally speaking, Punjab government should have taken a stand for us, but instead farmer unions had to take this stand for people of Punjab as Centre is deaf and dumb and is more bothered about having a confrontation with unions rather than giving us some solution.”

Railways, meanwhile, is conducting trial runs with its staff moving in passenger trains across stations. These “trial trains” have 2-3 bogies carrying Railway staffers. The Indian Express noticed movement of engines and passenger trains at Shambhu railway station on Saturday.

