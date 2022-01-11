SSM to announce a joint front soon

WITH over 150 applications of candidates in hand, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), an outfit formed by 22 farmer unions of Punjab, unofficially joined hands with Punjab Mukti Morcha ( PMM) on Monday in Ludhiana. Its president Balbir Singh Rajewal is likely to announce a joint front with Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s Sanyukt Sangrash Party (SSP) and other like-minded forces, including AAP rebels soon.

PMM is an outfit of six groups – Bharatiya Aarthik Party ( BAP), Bahujan Punjab Wing, Bahujan Kranti Party , OBC Sanjha Morcha, SAD (united) and Republican Party Ekta. PMM was formed in September while BAP was launched by Ludhiana-based industrialist Tarun Bawa Jain in August last year in the presence of Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Haryana-based farmer leader. Jain had projected Chaduni as CM face of his party but the latter had declined.

” PMM and SSM will work together., Chaduni ji ‘s Sanyukt Sangrash Party (SSP) will also join soon in the same office and a formal announcement of alliance of like-minded groups will be made on Tuesday,” said Bawa Jain while speaking to The Indian Express.

Over 10-12 out of 22 farmer union leaders of SSM were present in the office Monday evening where Jangveer Sigh Chauhan, from Doaba Kisan Committee, one of the constituents of SSM, said, “We have already got about 100-150 files of applicants who are keen to contest polls , we will screen them all and will try to give a candidate with clean image to the masses. Many NGOs, artists will also be joining us soon.”

Jain, national president of BAP said, “ BAP was floated when Kisan aandolan was going on, later few like-minded parties joined us and PMM was formed, now finally SSM has also joined us, tomorrow Chaduni’s party SSP will also come on one platform. With this, mazdoor, farmers, and traders have come under one roof, this is how we will challenge mainstream parties.”

It may be recalled that Rajewal had attended a felicitation program organised by PMM in Ludhiana in the in the third week of December after the farmer agitation had wound up from the Delhi borders.

Other members of SSM such as Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Manjit Singh Rai, BKU ( Doaba), and Lakhwinder Singh were also present at the Ludhiana office of PMM today.

Ruldu announces constituency Much before formal announcement by the joint alliance of farmers, Ruldu Singh Mansa, from Punjab Kisan Union declared that he will contest from Mansa. Ruldu’s union is also part of SSM. “This is it, people know me here. Once again, I am back in villages but this time for a different reason.”

AAP rebels to join front Disgruntled AAP workers who have been ignored in ticket allotment are also expected to join this front, revealed SSM sources.