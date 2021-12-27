SSM formation proves farm outfits had political agenda all along, says BJP

SOON AFTER some farmer outfits from Punjab formed the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) for fighting elections, BJP leaders in the state were quick to claim that the move proved that the kisan aandolan was politically motivated all alonng. Punjab BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen said,“Now the cat is out of the bag. We had been saying since beginning of protests against farm laws that the whole aandolan is politically motivated. No doubt in a democracy everyone has the right to contest elections. We welcome the new outfit but at the same time, questions need to be asked to them as to why they had been saying since beginning that they had no connection with politics. They will now get to know their strength.”

Bikramjeet Singh Cheema, convenor of BJP Kisan Morcha, Punjab, added, “In a democracy everyone has the right to contest polls, but our take is that we had been saying that motive of majority of the leaders was to come into politics using this morcha. Let’s see what people decide. “ He added,” sometimes back when protest at Delhi borders was on, posters of Rajewal as the CM face had come up in many villages of Punjab including few near my village in Payal and Khanna area. It was under the banner of ‘ no farmers no food’ . He had denied about it at that time. Now SSM has been launched under his leadership only.”

Dinesh Kumar, organisational secretary of Punjab BJP added, “They have plans to do alliance with AAP.

Earlier, they were saying no to all political parties and now talks are going on that and they may ally with a political party. AAP perhaps wants to gain from them. After getting farm laws repealed, now farm leaders are thinking of being part of the political system.

The SSM, meanwhile, has denied any coalition talks with AAP. Harmeet Singh Qadian, president of BKU (Qadian) and one of the members of SSM, said, “We will clarify all doubts one by one. Our forum has nothing to do with any political party.”

Harjeet Singh Grewal, senior BJP leader who had faced farmers’ ire throughout the court of the protest against farm laws, said: “It is their wish to decide anything, but people used to dismiss me earlier when I used to say that their agenda is not welfare but something else….Their farmers’ forum will get weak by this activity and according to the past experiences, such forums haven’t got success when they tried hands in politics. However, they then will get to know their strength. But now they can’t oppose BJP leaders now as they too are in the same boat now.”

Sunita Garg, state general secretary of BJP, added, “Now they will also come to know as whether all demands can be fulfilled or not. Let them be part of the system to understand it in a better way.

However, we had been saying about their political wishes all along. This was bound to happen. “

Garg had faced a pakka dharna outside her house in Kotkapura from October 1 last year till December 15 this year by BKU (Ugrahan) members. Ugrahan group, however, is not part of SSM.