SSM calls all candidates to discuss poll debacle, party reorganisation

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political party formed by farmer unions, will hold a meeting on April 6 in Samrala to decide party reorganisation.

Prem Singh Bhangu, member of SSM’s screening committee, said that all the 95 candidates who had contested elections will be present at the meeting. “They will be discussing the reasons behind our defeat, future strategy and will also deliberate on the controversies created by other farmer unions,” he said, adding that a few SSM members had an informal meeting on Wednesday in which they decided to meet on April 6.

Elaborating about the suspension of farmer leaders who contested polls from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), he said that they are in discussion with the SKM on the issue. “Most senior SKM leaders such as Yogendra Yadav, Hannan Mollah, Krishna Prasad and Rakesh Tikait to name a few have contested elections in the past and a few have their own parties too. We will be discussing this issue in our meeting,” he said.

Earlier on March 15, SSM president Balbir Singh Rajewal wasn’t allowed to take part in the meeting of SKM along with Gurnam Singh Chaduni and few others. Later, SKM member Dr Darshan Pal had issued a statement that leaders who were part of SSM should resign from SSM to be part of SKM.