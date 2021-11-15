Spurious DAP seized in Mansa, firm booked

The MANSA police booked Victory Biotech Private Limited after they seized spurious DAP from a Sardulgarh-based godown. The company had 705 bags (each bag weighing 50 kg) of DAP under the name of Bio DAP while the company had no details of this product in the letter of acknowledgement (LoA), according to Dr Manjit Singh, chief agriculture officer, Mansa.

The LoA had details of 950 DAP bags stored in that godown but not of Bio DAP. On Sunday, 705 were left. Hence, agriculture department officials indicated that stock kept was not approved by department and dealer had not even got it tested. So it was termed spurious.

The FIR was lodged against the dealer under Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the entire stock was seized.

Talking about the seizure, Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha said, “I had directed the officials to be very strict on hoarding/ black marketing or sale of spurious DAP. Two days back I had directed the officials in a review meeting to increase vigil on the ground and step up the raids to check hoardings. It was in this process that one official of the department belonging to Patiala was given show cause notice on Saturday. Sunday my officials got this big haul of fake DAP in Sardulgarh, Mansa district, and got an FIR registered against the culprits.

We agree that there is a shortage of DAP but GOI is increasing our allocation on my personal intervention and I am constantly taking up the matter. Still we have strong inputs that some miscreants are indulging in hoarding / black marketing or sale of spurious DAP. We are going to increase vigil on this in the coming times.”