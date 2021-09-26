Special commission to probe deeds of corrupt Congress ministers if SAD wins 2022 polls, promises Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Punjab’s former deputy CM, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday stepped up his attack on the Congress and said that all ministers of the ruling party who had indulged in corruption would be taken to task if the SAD is voted to power in the 2022 elections. Sukhbir said that the next SAD-led government would establish a special commission to probe the misdeeds of Congress ministers.

Sukhbir on Sunday visited Ludhiana, where he paid a visit to some temples and held meetings with members of the Hindu community. He later also visited the Jain School at the Daresi ground as well as the Sangla Shivala Mandir and the Gyan Sthal Mandir in the central constituency. The SAD chief topped off his visit by making his way to various localities in the west constituency, besides attending an interaction with industrialists and doctors.

Addressing a press conference, Sunday, Sukhbir said the Congress party should not think that ousting a few corrupt ministers will wash away their sins or had made the other members of the Cabinet clean. “It is a fact that the entire Congress party is stained in corruption. Congress ministers have engineered scams worth thousands of crores. I assure Punjabis that all these scams will be probed thoroughly by a special Commission and that those guilty of looting Punjabis and the state will be brought to book”.

He also announced that the next SAD-led government will review all decisions taken during the last three months of the Congress rule, adding that all decisions aimed at enriching Congressmen or their near and dear ones will be struck off.

Answering a query, Sukhbir said the SAD had welcomed the appointment of Charanjit Channi as the CM. “However it is painful to watch the new Chief Minister being overshadowed by PPCC president Navjot Sidhu, as well as deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa. It is also unfortunate that Channi does not have any say in governance. All decisions – be it choosing the Cabinet or the chief secretary, state police chief and the Advocate General — are being taken by others. Files are only put before Channi for his signatures. This is not befitting the dignity of the high office. The Congress should respect the office of the Chief Minister by allowing Channi to take his own decisions as per the mandate given to him and not treat him as a mere rubber stamp.”

Badal also highlighted how many corrupt ministers were still an integral part of the new Congress state Cabinet. He said that Bharat Bhushan Ashu was known to be the most corrupt Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the history of the state. “Besides indulging in corruption involving government purchase of wheat from outside the state, the minister has presided over the disappearance of stored food grains. In Ludhiana city, Ashu is known to have taken over all government tenders”.

Sukhbir said that the party was committed to putting Ludhiana back on track again. “The city, which witnessed rapid growth during the earlier SAD government’s rule, has witnessed a complete slowdown during the subsequent Congress rule, with all infrastructural works coming to a halt. We promise to take Ludhiana, which is truly the heart of the state, to the next level by developing it as a centre for industry as well as making it a truly hi-tech city”.

Sukhbir also visited Jama Masjid, Ludhiana, to offer his condolences at Shahi Imam, Habib-ur-Rehman Saani’s demise.