Special camps to update Aadhaar details in Ludhiana soon

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik Wednesday said the district administration will organise special camps at village and ward levels to update Aadhaar cards.

In a meeting with various stakeholders to review the status of the drive, the Deputy Commissioner said that citizens whose Aadhaar cards were generated over 10 years ago must revalidate the details in their cards by updating proof of identity and address to avail government services in an effective and efficient manner.

She added that the postal department along with the food and civil supplies officials would jointly hold the camps till March 25 in every nook and corner of the district to facilitate the residents after preparation of rosters in this regard.

Malik also said that banks will make public announcements about the camps through temples and gurudwaras. All branches of selected banks in Ludhiana will host the camps so that people do not have to travel far to avail the services. District Education Officers (secondary/primary) have been asked to ensure holding of the camps near the schools throughout Ludhiana.

Malik said residents need to revalidate their information by submitting the required documents, even though there is no change in their demographic data. If a mobile number is registered with the Aadhaar card, residents can avail this service online by logging on to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Jagraon Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen said officers from banks, post offices, BSNL, programme offices, sewa kendras, education and others must apprise the people about updating their particulars in the Aadhaar cards. He said UIDAI had introduced a new functionality of document update in Aadhaar through the document update feature in the portal. He said that the document update feature is accessible online through the myAadhaar portal or at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Major Sareen added that a total of 223 Aadhaar kits were available in the district besides 26 post offices and 40 sewa kendras were operational where people can enroll themselves for Aadhaar cards. He also emphasised on proper awareness about the camps to ensure that a larger section of population can avail the benefits of the process.