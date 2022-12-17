Sofas, chairs burnt at Jalandhar gurdwara: SGPC condemns incident, asks Akal Takht jathedar to intervene

Three days after supporters of Amritpal Singh, self-styled Sikh preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab de’ outfit vandalised a gurdwara in Jalandhar and set afire chairs and sofas asking people to sit on the ground, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) held a meeting on Friday at Gurdwara Sri Bhattha Sahib, Kotla Nihang in Ropar to discuss the matter.

Condemning the incident, SGPC appealed to Akal Takht Jathedar to take lead in view of the current so that mutual love and brotherhood in the Sikh community stays intact. The SGPC also urged the Jathedar to direct all gurdwara managements that is case of any violation of ‘maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct), they should bring it to the attention of SGPC or Akal Takht and “no one should create a conflict situation”.

SGPC in a statement said, “Such controversies within the Sikh community is very worrying and issues related to ‘maryada’ should be resolved together by dialogue. Akal Takht has given guidance from time to time to resolve matters of maryada of sangat (congregation) within the gurdwara. However, the incident in Jalandhar has seriously hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, and has also forced them to brainstorm further ideas.” SGPC added that in 1999, Akal Takht had completely prohibited sitting on chairs for sangat and in langars inside gurdwaras. After which a hukamnama (edict) was issued by Akal Takht on October 24, 2000 and it was said that for any devotee who is physically handicapped or have problem in sitting on ground due to any other reason, the local gurdwara managements should take into consideration their physical compulsion and make proper arrangements while the rest should sit for pangat. SGPC said that on July 8, 2009, Jathedar Akal Takht had issued another edict following complaints from the sangat that the first edict of 2000 was being misused. The 2009 edict ordered that only the physically handicapped or those with bodily compulsion should use this facility while others should sit on the ground.

On this issue, Akal Takht issued another edict on November 22, 2013, and instructed that since devotees were misusing the earlier edicts, therefore the entire sangat and Gurdwara management committees are ordered by high priests that benches should be installed i