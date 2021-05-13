Ludhiana: Socks seller boy who got video call from CM, enrolled in government school

Vansh Singh dropped out of school and sells socks in Ludhiana.

Days after the video of a 10-year old boy, identified as Vansh Singh, selling socks on roads of Ludhiana went viral on social media following which Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made a video call to him, the child was enrolled at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU by district administration Wednesday.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma also handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the boy’s father Paramjit Singh, in the presence of his mother Rani. The DC said that the school authorities have also been directed to admit Vansh’s elder brother Mannat in Class 10.

Sharma also appealed the parents to ensure that both the children completed their studies and assured support to the family in future too.

On May 7, a video had gone viral on social media which was shot by a person whom the boy requested to buy socks. Vansh revealed in the video that he discontinued schooling and took to selling socks to support his family. He had also refused to take Rs 50 extra from the customer.

Appreciating the boy’s honesty, the CM video called him and announced financial support for his education, besides Rs 2 lakh as immediate assistance for the family.

May God bless you Beta! https://t.co/2swOVKTKtt — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 13, 2021

The CM accordingly directed the Ludhiana DC to ensure that Vansh rejoins school, with all expenses for his education to be borne by the state government.

The boy’s father also sells socks and his mother is a homemaker. He has three sisters and an elder brother, and the family lives in a rented accommodation in Haibowal locality.