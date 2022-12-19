In a first, sniffer dogs used to recover 3.30 lakh liters of lahan from banks of Sutlej

In a first, the Punjab excise and taxation department, with the help of sniffer dogs trained by the Punjab Canine Training Institute, recovered around 3,30,000 liters of lahan (raw material used to manufacture illicit liquor) from banks of river Sutlej.

Officials said that 150 bottles of illicit liquor were also recovered in tubes which were destroyed on the spot outside Sutlej river.

This pilot project of the Punjab government to use sniffer dogs for the operation, was executed under the leadership of Joint Commissioner Excise Naresh Dubey and Deputy Commissioner Patiala Zone, Paramjit Singh.

With the help of sniffer dogs along with Excise department officials and police, a search operation was conducted on the banks of river Sutlej and surrounding area of about 25-30 kms to prevent smuggling of illicit liquor in village Gorsian, Kot Umara, Kul Gehna and other nearby areas. A thorough investigation was conducted near villages Hambaran and Sidhwan Bet, Ludhiana.