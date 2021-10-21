SKM demands probe by a Supreme Court judge in Singhu lynching incident

THE SANYUKTA Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday evening held a meeting at Delhi’s Singhu border post which they demanded that the lynching incident incident be investigated by a Supreme Court judge.

The SKM members stated that evidences and reports about the murder incident pointed towards a conspiracy to give a bad name to the farmers’ movement and to entrap it in violence.

The farm union also demanded that Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, and Kailash Chaudhary — who were caught on pictures to have met the Nihang Sikh leaders — should immediately resign.

A 35-year-old man was found tied to a barricade with one of his arms chopped off, near the Singhu border on October 15. His body was mutilated with over 10 injuries caused by sharp weapons. Police have so far arrested four Nihang Sikhs for their alleged involvement in the crime.

On Thursday, the SKM again clarified that the morcha had nothing to do with the Nihang Sikhs involved in this incident. “The SKM would now like to clarify strongly that there is no space in the Singhu Border morcha or any other morcha for the accused groups and communes in this murder. This is a farmers’ movement and not a religious movement,” the nine member committee of the SKM asserted.

After the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the SKM had announced that there will be a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised in Lucknow on October 26. On Thursday, the SKM took a decision to postpone this mahapanchayat to November 22nd, keeping in mind the adverse weather conditions at this point in time, and the harvest season. In a fresh call for action, the morcha, however, put out a call for protest dharnas all over the country on October 26, to press for the sacking and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni, and to mark the completion of 11 months of protests at Delhi Borders, said a statement released by SKM.

On Wednesday, at least 32 farmers’ organizations of Punjab met at Singhu Morcha. A five-member committee was also constituted to submit a fact-finding report of the incident. On Thursday, the meeting called upon the farmers of Punjab to strengthen the morchas by reaching out in large numbers to thwart the ongoing conspiracies of the government. The meeting also decided to take out ‘Kalash Yatras’ in Majha, Malwa, and Doaba regions of Punjab on October 24 to immerse the ashes of the martyrs of the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre at Kiratpur Sahib, Goindwal Sahib, and Husainiwala. The meeting further raised the issue of procurement of paddy and sugarcane from farmers, end of black-marketing of fertilisers, and to ensure adequate supply of the same.

Kalash Yatras, which started from Lakhimpur Kheri, carrying the ashes of farmers who were killed, are in progress in several states of India. In UP, the yatra went through several districts of western UP, like Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. The yatra went through Siwaya Toll Plaza. In Muzaffarnagar, the remains were immersed in Teerthnagari Shukrtal, said SKM members.