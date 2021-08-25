SKM appeal to farmers: Protest only against BJP, question other parties

The SAMYUKTA Kisan Morcha (SKM) has come out with an appeal for farmers in Punjab to protest against BJP leaders and question leaders of other political parties.

This statement comes at a time when farmers are protesting against every political party in the state. In many villages, boards have also been displayed that no political party representative is allowed in the village.

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union and member of SKM, said, “We stick to our call to protest against BJP leaders, show them black flags and raise slogans against them in case they come to attend a public event. This is the party which has implemented farm laws because of whom were are protesting. No doubt other political parties have also not done justice to masses whenever they ruled.

However as of now, they are in opposition, hence we can question their role as opposition and protest should be limited to only BJP. This is the message I want to give to all farmer unions of Punjab.”

Dr Pal added, “Opposition parties had raised issues of farmers in Parliament’s monsoon session as well and hence we cannot equate opposition and BJP. If this happens, our target is defeated. BJP will gain out of this. We need to stay focused and target BJP when it comes to boycott or protest. However, asking tough questions to other political leaders is our right.”

Lately, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s ‘Gall Punjab Di’ programme is facing protest almost everywhere.

Bharti Kisan Sidhupur’s Mansa and Bathinda units have passed resolution that they will not allow any politician to enter in their villages. In few Mansa villages, banners have come up banning entry of politicians.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ugrahan) said, “We are to protest against BJP and this is our main target. These are the directions given by SKM all over the country. .. We have the right to question every politician but our protest is against BJP so that our struggle remains united…”