Six arrested for attacking Sukhbir Singh Badal’s convoy

Six persons have been arrested with attempt to murder charges against them for attacking the cavalcade of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal on October 4 at Sangrur. The accused, identified as Manjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Gurjit Singh and Bachhitar Singh, are from SAD(Amritsar), headed by Simranjeet Singh Mann and Granthi Singh Sabha of Sangrur.

All except Bachhitar Singh were produced in Sangrur court Saturday morning and sent in judicial remand while Bachitar Singh was arrested in the evening. Confirming the arrests of the above mentioned DSP Satpal Kumar said, “Bachitar will be produced in court Sunday morning while the rest have been sent in judicial remand.”

He added, “we had lodged FIR against unidentified persons initially, but as the persons were identified, they were arrested. Ten more persons have been named in the FIR and they too will be arrested soon.”

Meanwhile protestors had used unparliamentary language when Sukhbir’s cavalcade was passing through Gurdwara Nankiana Sahib road in Sangrur and even had hit few cars’ bonnets with sticks. This had happened in presence of Sangrur police and Sukhbir had alleged that attack was a Congress plot and SSP Sangrur was responsible for it. SAD leaders had even demanded CBI inquiry in this attack.

