Punjabi singer Moose Wala says he didn’t write or record Panj Goliyaan song

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moose Wala Friday claimed that he has neither written nor sung a song that allegedly promotes gun culture and violence. Moose Wala recorded his statement at the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) South, Jashandeep Singh Gill after being summoned by the Ludhiana police.

A Ludhiana resident and RTI activist Kuldeep Singh Khaira had filed a complaint against Moose Wala and another singer Mankirt Aulakh alleging that singers have been promoting gun culture and violence.

The complaint was based on a recent video which was widely shared on social media, and in which both can be purportedly seen singing, ‘Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan; Tikkha ni gandaasa jatt da, vekhi jaaun cheerda bakhiyaan; Ni tere pind wale gabhru, akkh rakhde ne mere tey maadi; Ni dekhin jey main vigad gaya, vekhin vadd da kiven vaari vaari; Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha. (I have five bullets in my gun for your five brothers. My weapon is so sharp that it will tear through them. Youths in your village keep an eye on me, but the day I get angry, I will knife them one by one. The guy whom you love is already booked for murder).”

However, Moose Wala in his statement, said that the song originally wasn’t his and that he has neither written or recorded this song officially.

ACP Gill said: “Moose Wala has said that the song in the video hasn’t been created by him officially. He was just singing it casually with Mankirt Aulakh during a get-together. He said that he had no idea that video will get leaked on social media and that he had no intention to spread these lyrics among the masses.”

ACP said that a copy of HC orders in which the court has directed that “no songs are played glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence even in live shows” was also handed over to Moose Wala. “Moose Wala said he wasn’t aware of HC orders. Also, organizers of his show scheduled for January 25 have been granted permission,” said ACP, adding that Aulakh was yet to record his statement and has been summoned on Saturday (January 25).

Meanwhile, an insider in Punjabi music industry said that the song in question “302 Da Parcha” was originally written by Sabi Bhinder and later Moose Wala had sung it during his college days and it got popular in his name but he never recorded it officially.

Some mediapersons who were waiting for Moose Wala outside ACP’s office in Atam Nagar alleged that singer’s bouncers manhandled them. They also alleged that Moose Wala also ‘misbehaved’ with them. ACP said that complaint by mediapersons will be investigated.

