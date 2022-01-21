Rape case: Proclaimed offender proceedings started against MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains

The Ludhiana court of JMIC Harsimranjit Kaur has started proceedings to declare Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender in the alleged rape case of 44-year-old woman in which he is the main accused.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said that after police failed to arrest Bains and other accused in the case despite issuance of non-bailable warrants multiple times, the court has published the notice and initiated proceedings to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

Dhanda said, “The statement of the constable concerned was recorded in the court on Thursday, based on which the notice has been published declaring Bains and other accused as absconders. Their response is awaited till February 11 and if they fail to reply, the court will pronounce them as proclaimed offenders. It is astonishing that while Bains is openly addressing poll rallies, police has expressed inability to arrest him claiming that he is evading them,” he added.

The case will be heard next on February 11.