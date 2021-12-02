‘Bains holding rallies, police purposely not arresting him,’ High Court told

The Ludhiana local court of JMIC Harsimran Kaur issued fresh arrest warrants against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and other accused, in the alleged rape case of 44-year-old woman, on Wednesday.

Similar non-bailable arrest warrants (NBWs) were issued by the court on November 18 but the police failed to arrest MLA Bains and other accused.

Advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, advocate for the woman, said that police produced ‘fictitious’ report in the court that ‘MLA and other accused were not found at home’ even as Simarjeet Bains has been attending political rallies, moving around the city with official security and his statements are published in the media every day.

“We told the court that police is avoiding the arrest of the MLA and other accused purposefully. Police produced fictitious report saying that MLA and other accused were not found at home when police team went to arrest him. It is a blatant lie as Bains is organising political rallies every day and moving around with official gunmen. Court has issued fresh arrest warrants and Ludhiana police commissioner has been issued special instructions to ensure arrests are made by the next hearing,” said Dhanda.

Meanwhile, it was also placed on record by police in the court that on the basis of an application to Punjab DGP filed by MLA Balwinder Bains, brother of MLA Simarjeet Bains, demanding re-probe in the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under DIG Faridkot range for an independent probe in the case.

“Balwinder Bains filed an application demanding that probe be shifted out of Ludhiana and fresh investigation be conducted in the case. Police informed the court that a new SIT has been constituted under DIG Faridkot range via Punjab Bureau of Investigation,” said Dhanda.

The case will be heard next on December 10.