‘Sikh preacher’ Amritpal Singh briefly put under house arrest

Self-proclaimed Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh was briefly placed under house arrest by police at Singhawala village in Moga on Saturday evening.

Police sources said the pre-emptive action was taken looking at the law and order situation in the state following Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri’s murder outside a temple in Amritsar on Friday.

Following the murder of Suri, Hindu organisations and family of the Shiv Sena leader have been demanding the arrest of Amritpal as the vehicle of the key accused in Suri’s murder – Sandeep Singh Sunny — allegedly had a sticker of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Amritpal is the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu before his death in February.

On Saturday, Amritpal was planning a visit to a Gurdwara in Jalandhar when police put him under house arrest. Heavy police force was deployed outside the house and at Singhawala village.

But, late in the evening, Amritpal was allowed to go to Gurdwara Baba Sewa Singh adjoining to the house where he was placed under arrest.