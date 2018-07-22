Sikh environmental outfit plans to hold ‘green celebrations’ in Pakistan

EcoSikh launches a hand Book on tree plantation in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) EcoSikh launches a hand Book on tree plantation in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

While preparations have already started in India to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhs in grand style, Guru Nanak Dev-EcoSikh, an organisation working for environmental issues across the world, has also planned to hold green celebrations in Pakistan.

The year 2019 will mark the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib, now in Pakistan. Every year devotees from India travel to Pakistan to pay obeisance at Nankana Sahib gurudwara.

At a state level tree plantation training camp held for volunteers at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Ludhiana, Saturday, Ravneet Singh, South Asia manager, EcoSikh told The Indian Express, “Pakistan is where Guru Nanak Dev was born, so it is of extreme importance to us that a message to hold green celebrations reaches there too. We are in talks with several organisations in Pakistan who can provide us vacant land for plantation. While Sikh community across globe will be holding nagar kirtans and langar drives to mark the occasion, we want people to engage in green ways as well. Thus, we have floated 550 Rukh Guru De Naam drive under which people are being encouraged to plant saplings as a real tribute to Gurus. This event is going to be an inter-faith one as Guru Nanak Dev is not only the Guru of Sikhs but of entire humanity. Hindus, Muslims and people from every community respect him.”

He added, “We are engaging people from Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur in Pakistan to cooperate with us in holding green celebrations there too. Being Guru Nanak’s birthplace, we have to involve Pakistan in this.”

Appealing to the people of Pakistan and the Sikh community living there to mark the event by holding green celebrations, he said, “It’s high time that we come together to give gift one million trees on Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday. It is the best way to celebrate his love for nature and protect our planet,” said Supreet Kaur from EcoSikh.

