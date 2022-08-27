Sidhu refuses to appear as witness in harassment case against Ashu

Currently lodged in Patiala Central jail, Punjab’s former local bodies minister and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has refused to appear in Ludhiana court as a witness in the harassment case filed against former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon in connection with inquiry of Grand Manor Homes CLU case.

Sidhu through his counsel has moved three applications in the Ludhiana court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar pleading that he cannot be summoned as a witness in the case. However, the court has declined his two applications, while the third one was moved on Thursday which is yet to be decided.

“Sidhu has moved a fresh application submitting that he cannot be summoned as a witness in the case. The court had already dismissed his two previous applications on similar grounds. The court during the hearing on Thursday had summoned Sidhu again and the next hearing is scheduled for September 5,” said advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for Sekhon.

The dismissed DSP had pleaded in the court that Sidhu should be summoned as a witness in the case because it was during his tenure as local bodies minister in 2019 that Ashu’s name had prominently figured in the probe report of CLU scam which was prepared by the officer and the case file was submitted in Sidhu’s office which is now reportedly “missing”. The DSP had alleged that during the inquiry, Ashu telephoned him and issued multiple threats, and tried to derail the inquiry using his political influence.

Sidhu in his fresh application on Thursday said that it was unclear that for “what purpose or reason” he was being summoned as a witness. Sidhu further submitted that “criminal proceedings be initiated against Sekhon for producing a photocopy of departmental file in an unauthorised manner and for using it as evidence in court proceedings”. Sidhu further pleaded that seeing “risk to his life”, there was “no logic” for him to appear in person in the court.

The ‘missing’ file

Former DSP Sekhon had submitted in the court that Sidhu should be summoned as a witness because he was the one who had entrusted him with the inquiry as then local bodies minister and the probe report file was moved to the office of Sidhu, but “it never returned from his office”.

“However, photocopy of the file retained by the complainant at the time of submission of the report is crucial evidence which cannot be proved in absence of the witness” and therefore it was important to summon Sidhu to “take matter to a logical end”, DSP’s counsel submitted, adding that they wanted to ‘show that photocopy of the file to Sidhu and get his signatures proved’.

Sidhu, however, in his previous applications had submitted that he “cannot be directed to appear as a witness to prove the photocopy of an official file of local bodies department, government of Punjab…in particular when official witnesses of the department have already stated that the original file has been lost…”.

However, declining both applications submitted by Sidhu, the court in an order dated August 18 said: “… the complainant was entrusted with an inquiry by the then local bodies minister i.e. witness sought to be summoned. However, in order to refrain the complainant from conducting the inquiry, the accused gave him a telephonic call and threatened him. Thus it stands clearly established on record that testimony of witness/applicant sought to be examined by complainant is obviously necessary in order to view the matter from a correct perspective, in particular, when it has already been brought on record that the original inquiry file has been lost after being submitted to the office of local bodies minister. The facts as to whether an inquiry was marked to the complainant; whether the inquiry report was submitted to the office of witness by the complainant and whether any order was passed by him while being the local bodies minister for reconstruction of lost file, could be described by the witness only. Therefore, the presence of the witness is very much necessary. Thus both the applications moved by witness are hereby declined.”

Now, Sidhu in his fresh application on Thursday submitted that “… the original file is supposed to be with the department and it has not been legally proved that it has been lost. No FIR or complaint was ever lodged about the alleged missing file in the office. There is a procedure for an inquiry to be conducted… If the original file is lost, then the complainant should have proved before getting the summoning of the applicant as witness… Since photocopy is not admissible in evidence, proceedings should be initiated against the complainant as to how he is in possession of a photocopy of an official file…”

The court is yet to decide on the fresh application moved by Sidhu refusing to depose as a witness in the case against Ashu.

Security threat

In his previous application, Sidhu had submitted that he “was unable to appear before the court since he had got threats to his life even prior to the period he started serving the sentence awarded to him” and ‘Z-plus security’ was provided to him by the government of Punjab.

The court, however, declining this application, said: “…That if there is actually a threat perception to the life of the witness, it would be the responsibility of Jail Superintendent Patiala to take up the matter with SSP Patiala for providing necessary security to the witness while he would be brought to the court.”

In his fresh application, Sidhu again submitted that he has been “provided Z-plus security by the government of Punjab” and “in view of the risk to his life, there is no logic… that he be produced in person in the court as there are some other modes available…”